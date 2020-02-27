Telangana government will develop 94 urban parks: Indrakaran

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Forest and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said on Wednesday that the government has decided to allocate Rs 500 crore to develop 94 urban parks in Telangana state. Presently, there are 32 urban parks in the State. Indrakaran, along with Minister of Roads and Buildings, Legislative Affairs and Housing Vemula Prashanth Reddy inaugurated the newly-constructed urban parks at Sarangapur in Nizamabad town on Wednesday.

Indrakaran said that the government is spending an average of Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore on every park.

The park in Sarangapur had cost Rs 3.37 core and is spread across 105 hectares, with a 2.8 km walking track. He stated that the park was built as part of the project to develop Nizamabad town as a standard town.

He has said the State government had taken up the Harita Haram programme to maintain the ecological balance in the area and protect the environment. He assured that the programme would deliver results within the next three years. Zilla Parishad chairman D Vital Rao, MLA B Ganesh Gupta, MLC A Lalitha, Nizamabad Mayor Dandu Nethu Kiran and other officials were also present at during the inauguration.