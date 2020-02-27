Telangana MLA Revanth Reddy was charged under SC/ST Act 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The case related to the disputed land measuring around six acres and 24 guntas at Gopanpally village in Serilingampally Mandal, registered against TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy and his brother A Kondal Reddy, is in trial stage.

The case was registered in February, 2016 and a chargesheet was filed in the court in March, 2019.

The case was registered after a group of people (N Peddi Raju and others) approached Gachibowli police, stating that Revanth Reddy and Kondal Reddy had assaulted, threatened and abused them using casteist slurs.

N Peddi Raju and the other complainants also stated that Revanth and his brother criminally intimidated them with dire consequences and dared them to go to anyone to register a complaint against them.

But if either Peddi Raju or the others ever entered the land again, the brothers allegedly threatened that they would kill them. The victims also told the police that the said land was a disputed one and cases were pending in the High Court.

After a thorough investigation and gathering of evidence, police found that the accused were involved in the alleged offence. Accordingly, they filed a chargesheet in the XXV Metropolitan Court at Kukatpally in March, 2019.

The facts and evidence collected in the course of investigation fully established that the accused committed the offence punishable under Sections 447, 427, 506 and other sections of the IPC and also under the Prevention of SC & ST Atrocities Act, they told the court in the chargesheet.

While the case is under trial, the Revenue (Vigilance) Department on Tuesday placed the then Deputy Collector/Tahsildar of Serilingampally, D Srinivas Reddy, under suspension for fabricating documents pertaining to the land parcel. It is further alleged that Revanth and his brother created false documents to get the land registered in their names.