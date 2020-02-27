Three of a family die as car plunges into AMRP canal at Nalgonda

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Three members of a family died after the car in which they were travelling plunged into the AMRP link canal on Thursday morning.

The family of four, including parents and two children - a boy and a girl, residents of Vadderigudem village were travelling back in their car after attending a wedding when the accident occurred.

After the car plunged into the canal, some locals jumped in to save the family members but could manage to save only one of them, the boy.

Other three members of the family, 45-year-old Rangayya, 38-year-old Alivelu and their 13-year-old daughter Keerti died in the accident.

The incident occurred in PA Palli mandal near Dugyala of Nalgonda district.

A spate of accidents have occurred in Telangana over the past few months, involving cars crashing into irrigation canals, requiring a serious introspection by government regard safety measures on roads passing adjacent to canals.