Tiger sightings trigger panic in Adilabad district

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Tigers, foraying into plains and human habitations of the erstwhile Adilabad district,have got the residents here on edge.

On Tuesday night, a tiger was spotted crossing the road near Nirala between Jainath and Bela mandals. Some enthusiastic youths captured the movement of the big cat on their mobile phones. In Mangurla village, a tiger attacked two bulls, triggering panic in the area.

The residents, set off crackers to drive the wild animal back into the forest area. Lately, the farmers are afraid of going to their fields alone. They are moving in groups, not knowing in which direction the big cat will pounce on them from.

District Forest Officer B Prabhakar said that he had set up three camps with 10 staff each at Sathnala, Ramai and Kantha villages to track the beasts, and once they are sighted, they would drive them back into the forests.

Forest officials said that tigers which have migrated from Tippeshwar Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra after crossing the Penganga River are prowling around in Tamsi and Bheempur mandals. They seem to have now reached Jainath and Bela mandals on the banks of the river.