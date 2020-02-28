2 youth, 11-year-old boy sexually assaults Class III girl for three days in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a heinous crime, two youngsters and a minor boy sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl, who is studying in Class III, for three days from February 24. The three accused confined the girl in a room and assaulted her repeatedly on all three days. The families of all three accused migrated from Vijayawada and were living in Amedkarnagar here in the city, eking out a living working as carpenters.

Police yet to arrest three accused

On February 24, on the pretext of playing, the three youths took her with them into a room where they allegedly assaulted her sexually. They kept forcing themselves on her for three days.

Three town CI P Vignan Rao told media on Thursday that the minor boy was aged 11 years. The other two were Vinod, 20 and Ravi Teja, 18. The police registered a case against them based on a complaint from the girl’s mother.

According to police, her mother took the girl to a hospital on Wednesday after she developed a fever. The doctors who examined her suspected that she was sexually assaulted. After her mother lodged the complaint, the police took the girl to a government hospital for medical examination. Three Town police registered a case under the POCSO Act. The police are yet to arrest the three accused persons as they are at large.