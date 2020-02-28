Accord priority to flourishing states: KTR 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Economic Advisor to the Central Government Krishnamurthy Subramanian called on IT Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday. During a brief interaction, Rama Rao explained to Subramanian the steps taken by the government to develop industrial sector in State and the efforts made to attract investments.

He also explained to him the TS-iPASS and other proactive measures taken by the government to bring in more investments. Subramanian told Rama Rao about the measures being taken by the Centre to strengthen the economy. On the occasion, Rama Rao asked him to accord priority to flourishing States like Telangana while framing policies.