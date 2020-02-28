Adilabad municipal chief to face action for failing to stop illegal construction

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court pulled up Adilabad municipal commissioner for failing to stop an illegal construction on Thursday. The bench directed the MAUD principal secretary to take strict action against the commissioner for the same. The bench passed the order in the PIL filed by G Raju, a private employee, claiming that the commissioner failed to take action against the Munnuru Kapu Sangam president for constructing a commercial complex in the land allotted for a hostel. The hostel was being constructed for backward communities, said the petitioner.