Constable suspended for kicking father of deceased Telangana girl

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Police constable N Sridhar (PC-349) has been placed under suspension for mercilessly kicking an elderly person, S Chandrasekhar Reddy, when he tried to stop the police from taking his daughter Sandhya Rani’s body into Patancheru Area Hospital on Wednesday. Sangareddy in-charge SP Chandana Deepthi on Thursday issued orders suspending Sridhar after a video which showed Chandrasekhar Reddy being kicked around by Sridhar went viral on Wednesday. Sandhya Rani, who was studying Intermediate in Narayana College in Velimala, was found hanging in her hostel room on Tuesday.

Inter student’s death: Cases booked against protestors

When she was taken to a private hospital, the doctors pronounced her brought dead. The body was later taken to Patancheru Hospital. On Wednesday, her father, blaming the college management for her death, came to the hospital along with ABVP workers who broke open the mortuary and took away the body to stage a protest at the college. It was then that the police tried to take the body back into the hospital when her father obstructed the police’ attempt and an enraged police constable Sridahr kicked him.

Meanwhile, the Patancheru police have registered cases against the protestors who broke open the mortuary. Patancheru Inspector N Naresh said they have registered the case based on the complaint filed by Patancheru Hospital Superintendent Dr Vasundhara. While this is so, BDL-Bhanoor police have registered a case against NSUI national co-ordinator K Durgaraju under IPC 341, 353 for protesting at Narayana Junior College along with parents of the girl and served a notice on him. He was asked to appear whenever directed and that he should not commit any offence. He was directed to be present in the court when required or else he would be arrested under section 41-A(3) and (4) Cr. Pc.

In a related development, Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), acting on a complaint filed by child rights organisation Balala Hakkula Sangham, sought a report on police excesses from the Sangareddy police by last week of March. The organisation submitted a written petition stating that the death of a 16-year-old Intermediate student and the subsequent cruelty by the police against her father needed to be viewed seriously.