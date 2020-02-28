Drunk driving: 2 killed, 2 hurt in Karimnagar road mishap

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In yet another accident caused by drunken driving, two persons died and two others received serious injuries as the car they were travelling in rammed a lorry from behind on Rajiv Rahadri on Thursday.

All of the passengers in the car were below 30 years of age and were in an inebriated state, according to the police. They were travelling from Mancherial to Hyderabad for a party. As they reached Ramakrishnapur Colony in Thimmapur mandal, they tried to overtake the lorry ahead of them. Reportedly, the driver lost control of the wheel and hit the lorry from behind.

Upon being alerted, LMD police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured and the deceased to the Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar. The deceased persons have been identified as Vemula Pranya Kumar, the driver of the car, and Vivek. The injured Swaraj and Shiva are battling for their lives, said the police.

Suspecting the victims were drunk, the police tested the injured persons using a breath analyser. Drunken and reckless driving caused the accident, added the police.