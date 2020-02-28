Home States Telangana

Encounter killing of Telangana veterinary doctor gangrape accused: SC asks kin of accused to approach panel

The family members of the gunned down accused had moved the apex court for a direction to register the FIR.

Published: 28th February 2020 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel at the Hyderabad encounter scene.

Police personnel at the Hyderabad encounter scene. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court said on Friday the inquiry panel set up by it can look into the plea for lodging FIR into the encounter killing of four persons accused in the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana last year.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said the family members can approach the three-member inquiry panel headed by former apex court judge V S Sirpurkar to inquire into the circumstances leading to the encounter killing of the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of the veterinarian.

The petitioners agreed with the suggestion of the bench, also comprising Justice B R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant and withdrew the petition.

They were also given the liberty to raise the issue of compensation before the Telangana High Court.

The commission, which also included former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Sondur Baldota and ex-CBI director D R Karthikeyan, will submit its report to the Supreme Court in six months.

Four accused in the gang-rape and murder of the veterinarian were killed in encounter on December 6.

An FIR was lodged against them for attempting to kill police officials who had taken them to the spot where the woman's charred body was found.

The accused were arrested on November 29 two days after they allegedly kidnapped the 27-year-old veterinarian, raped and killed her, and then burned her body at Chattanpalli near Hyderabad.

They were killed on NH-44 near Hyderabad -- the same highway where the charred body of the veterinarian was found.

