Intermediate  exams to begin from March 4

HYDERABAD: Intermediate examinations would begin from March 4 and candidates can download hall tickets from the official website of TSBIE from February 28, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education said in a release on Thursday. As many as 9.65 lakh students would appear for the exam this year. The Inter board has asked students and principals to report to them of any issue with regard to the exam through its grievance redressal system or helpline number 040-24600110.