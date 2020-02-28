Home States Telangana

‘KCR Apathbandhu’ to be launched in Telangana on pilot basis 

Published: 28th February 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of an emergency service ambulance | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A new scheme enabling emergency healthcare to citizens will be implemented across the State soon. Under the scheme titled ‘KCR Apathbandhu’, a five-member MBC youth group in every district will be sanctioned an ambulance to be operated in case of emergencies. BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar announced the same at a review meeting here on Thursday. 

“We will launch KCR Apathbandhu on a pilot basis in all the districts. Initially, we will sanction one ambulance to each district. Five youths from the MBC will be formed into a group in every district. They will be given one ambulance through the BC Corporation,” the Minister said.  

Further, as part of proving employment opportunities to the community youth, around 10,000 BC women would be trained in stitching. Sewing machines would later be provided to them, the Minister added. 
The educated youth, meanwhile, would be trained in NIFT, said Kamalakar. He directed the officials to take measures to provide employment to all the BCs through the eleven BC Federations.

The Minister also reviewed the appointment of welfare officers on a regular basis in the department. He requested the elected representatives to visit the BC Welfare hostels as part of the Pattana Pragathi programme.

