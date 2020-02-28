Noose tightening around Revanth Reddy as Telangana revenue department begins probe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The noose is tightening around Congress working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy’s neck, with Rajendra Nagar Revenue officials beginning a probe into land grabbing allegations by the MP at Gopanpally. The State government wanted the RDO to look into the issue as many victims made allegations against the MP two days ago. On Thursday, several victims met Rajendra Nagar Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) K Chandrakala and poured out their woes. They said of the total land of ten acres that they owned, they sold four acres and the remaining six acres was in their names.

But Revanth Reddy and his brother fabricated the documents to snatch the land away from them, they alleged. When contacted, the RDO said they have started an inquiry into the controversy. “We will submit a report to the government soon,” he told Express.

According to sources in the Revenue Department, Revanth Reddy may not be summoned by the RDO as it is a civil case. Based on the complaints that they have received so far, the Revenue officials would investigate the land grabbing allegations and submit a confidential report to the government.

There is a possibility that the government may order a CID probe into the case, the sources said and added that if criminal intimidation is involved, the Revenue officials may refer the matter to the court. The State government has already suspended one RDO, who reportedly helped the Congress MP in grabbing land of private persons.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy alleged that the government was trying to settle scores with him as he was exposing its misdeeds. “I will not step back regardless of how many cases the government files against me,” he said.

Addressing a gathering during ‘Patnam Gosa’ programme at Quthbullapur on Thursday, he said whenever he was effective in fighting against the government, baseless allegations were made against him. He said he would continue fighting against the government.“It has become a habit for those in the government to file cases against me whenever I raise my voice against the irregularities committed by them. These are cheap tricks and they do not deter me from fighting against the government,” he said.