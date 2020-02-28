Telangana to focus on its own tax revenue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How to improve state own tax revenue (SOTR) was the main point of discussion during a 12-hour long pre-budget meeting presided over by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.

As the State was getting less revenues from the Centre in the wake of economic slowdown, the State government focussed mainly on how to improve its own revenues.

During the meeting, which started at 11.30 am and lasted till 11.30 pm, the Chief Minister also discussed the strategies to be adopted by the State to overcome the adverse effects of an economic slowdown.

According to a press release issued by the CMO, the allocations to be made to various departments in 2020-21 Budget were also discussed during the meeting. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao were among those who attended the meeting.