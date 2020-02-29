15 more land grabbing complaints filed against Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As probe into a land grabbing case against Revanth Reddy intensifies, around 15 more people lodged complaints against him on Friday. They alleged that Revanth had intimidated them using his political clout to grab their land. The complaints were lodged with the Rajendra Nagar Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) K Chandrakala.

On being contacted, Chandrakala admitted that complaints have been pouring in. She said, seven societies representatives have lodged complaints. “Razole society’s members alleged that their nine open plots, admeasuring 300 sq ft, were encroached upon,” she said. Officials are expected to submit a report to the State in two to three days, officials said.Some complainants have submitted their documents for legal scrutiny to ascertain the claims on the disputed land.

After filing a complaint with the RDO, Peddi Raju, a victim, alleged that Revanth Reddy intimidated him after forcefully occupying his land located at Gopanpally. “We bought the land in survey no. 127 and 128, as it has a Grampanchayat layout in 1987. However, Revanth had influenced the then revenue officials and fabricated a record to the effect that there was no official layout.” He alleged that Revanth had issued death threats.