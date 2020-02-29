Home States Telangana

A Revanth Reddy seeks more security, alleges threat to life from owner of 'My Home'

Revanth, in his petition, submitted that the Home Ministry did not take a decision on the issue despite a letter addressed by the Union Home Minister in August last year. 

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy.

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy. (Vinay Madapu | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy has approached the Telangana High Court (HC), with a request to provide him with increased security. Revanth alleged that there is a threat to his life from Jupally Rameshwar Rao of My Home Constructions Private Limited. In view of this, he is seeking a direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs to take an early decision in providing him with 4+4 gunmen along with escort security from Central agency or any other independent agency.

Revanth, in his petition, submitted that the Home Ministry did not take a decision on the issue despite a letter addressed by the Union Home Minister in August last year. He stated that he needed more security as he has waged a war against the present regime and its anti-people policies. He said that he has filed several PILs in the HC that include cases against illegal land allotments to My Home Constructions, represented by its managing director Rameshwar Rao, who is a proximate henchmen to the State’s Chief Minister. 

Apprehending threat to his life, he sought direction to the Home Ministry to expedite its decision on providing said security to him. The secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs, State Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to Home and Jupally Rameswar Rao are named as the respondents. The petition is expected to come up for hearing next week.

Revanth had filed a PIL earlier this month seeking direction to the State to take back over 31.35 acres of land allocated to DLF Rayadurg Developers situated in Rangareddy district. He had  alleged that State authorities had acted illegally in parting with government land in favour of private entities at the cost of the State exchequer. The ultimate beneficiary of the subject land is My Home Constructions, he alleged. 

‘Fighting against anti-people govt’
Revanth submitted before the court that he needed more security as he has waged a war against the present regime and its anti-people policies. He said that he has filed several PILs in the HC that include cases against illegal land allotments to My Home Constructions.

