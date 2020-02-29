CM helped disabled man for votes: Telangana BJP chief 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State BJP’s chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Friday described Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s gesture of helping out a person with a disability a publicity stunt.

In a statement, he said that the CM helped out the aged Muslim at Tolichowki so as to garner minority votes in the forthcoming GHMC elections.

Meanwhile, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, during a press meet, lauded the Chief Minister for his act of kindness. He, however, urged him to conduct a ‘Praja Darbar’ to listen to the grievances of the people.