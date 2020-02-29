Home States Telangana

Mystery shrouds Mahbubnagar woman’s suicide

A suicide note, purportedly written by the woman, has left everyone disturbed. 

Published: 29th February 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: In a gruesome incident, a married woman committed suicide by hanging at her residence in Mahbubnagar town on Friday. Meanwhile, a suicide note, purportedly written by the woman, has left everyone disturbed. In the meantime, another crime — a murder — also came to light on the same day. The murdered person was identified as the one who had forced her to take the extreme step. Mystery shrouds the two incidents and the police are trying hard to connect the dots.

According to police, the woman killed herself on Friday morning after dropping her son off at school. The police, who reached the spot after getting the information, found the suicide note. According to the note, she killed herself as she was unable to bear the harassment of a person, B Karthik, who had been her classmate in college. He had sent her a friend request on Facebook after she got married. Though she knew that he had been interested in maintaining a romantic relationship with her in college, she accepted the request considering that they both knew each other. 

However, Karthik started harassing her by asking for sexual favours and also threatened that he would circulate morphed images of her on social media. Meanwhile, the woman mentioned the name of another person, Ravi alias Donga Ravi, a close friend of Karthik, with whom she was in touch. She mentioned that she had told ‘Ravi Anna’ about Karthik’s harassment. Towards the end, she wrote: “I know about the society. People will not believe me even if I am telling the truth. I have done nothing wrong. But, my husband will not be able to bear it if he comes to know about the incident. That’s why I’m resorting to this extreme step.” 

Body of accused found
Meanwhile, the police who were on the lookout for Karthik was appalled later in the day when they found his decomposed body. The body was found buried near a hillock close to Melacheruvu near Pachamukha Anjaneya Temple on the outskirts of Gadwal town. It has to be mentioned here that Karthik’s parents had lodged a complaint with the Gadwal Rural police stating that their son has gone missing two days back itself. Police suspect that Ravi killed Karthik.

As per reliable sources, Ravi has surrendered before the Gadwal Rural police. Further details have not been disclosed by the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahbubnagar suicide case Mahbubnagar
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp