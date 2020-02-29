Mystery shrouds Mahbubnagar woman’s suicide

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: In a gruesome incident, a married woman committed suicide by hanging at her residence in Mahbubnagar town on Friday. Meanwhile, a suicide note, purportedly written by the woman, has left everyone disturbed. In the meantime, another crime — a murder — also came to light on the same day. The murdered person was identified as the one who had forced her to take the extreme step. Mystery shrouds the two incidents and the police are trying hard to connect the dots.

According to police, the woman killed herself on Friday morning after dropping her son off at school. The police, who reached the spot after getting the information, found the suicide note. According to the note, she killed herself as she was unable to bear the harassment of a person, B Karthik, who had been her classmate in college. He had sent her a friend request on Facebook after she got married. Though she knew that he had been interested in maintaining a romantic relationship with her in college, she accepted the request considering that they both knew each other.

However, Karthik started harassing her by asking for sexual favours and also threatened that he would circulate morphed images of her on social media. Meanwhile, the woman mentioned the name of another person, Ravi alias Donga Ravi, a close friend of Karthik, with whom she was in touch. She mentioned that she had told ‘Ravi Anna’ about Karthik’s harassment. Towards the end, she wrote: “I know about the society. People will not believe me even if I am telling the truth. I have done nothing wrong. But, my husband will not be able to bear it if he comes to know about the incident. That’s why I’m resorting to this extreme step.”

Body of accused found

Meanwhile, the police who were on the lookout for Karthik was appalled later in the day when they found his decomposed body. The body was found buried near a hillock close to Melacheruvu near Pachamukha Anjaneya Temple on the outskirts of Gadwal town. It has to be mentioned here that Karthik’s parents had lodged a complaint with the Gadwal Rural police stating that their son has gone missing two days back itself. Police suspect that Ravi killed Karthik.

As per reliable sources, Ravi has surrendered before the Gadwal Rural police. Further details have not been disclosed by the police.