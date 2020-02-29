N Srinivasan of India cements company moves Telangana HC against lower court order

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: N Srinivasan of India Cements company approached the Telangana High Court with a plea to allow his co-accused, G Pramod Kumar, to appear on his behalf before the Special CBI Court designated to hear Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases, during hearing of cases registered against him in the quid-pro-quo case of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Srinivasan filed the petition challenging the order of the trial court in dismissing his application.

He submitted that he is 75 years and residing in Chennai. He claimed of holding various positions in about 12 companies. The lower court has not taken these issues into consideration while dismissing his plea, he added. Elsewhere, the Special CBI and ED Court in Hyderabad adjourned the alleged disproportionate assets case to March 6. Telangana minister P Sabita Reddy, Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy and other accused appeared in the court.