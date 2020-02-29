Telangana appoints MRM Rao as new chief of transport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Friday appointed MRM Rao, a 2007 batch officer as Transport Commissioner. As many as four IAS officers who were waiting for postings were given postings on Friday, according to a release.

Anita Rajendra, a 1998 batch officer, has been posted as secretary, Animal Husbandry department in the vacant post. B Vijiendra, a 2006 batch officer, has been posted as special secretary, Transport and Road and Buildings.

M Prashanti of 2009 batch has been posted as joint secretary, Environment, Forest and Science and Technology. As MRM Rao was posted as the Transport Commissioner, principal secretary of transport Sunil Sarma was relieved from the additional charge as commissioner. Meanwhile, D Ronald Rose, special secretary, finance, has been given additional charge of Director, Mines and Geology. Principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan has been relieved from the additional charge of Director, Mines and Geology.