Telangana Congress leader Shabbir fears Muslims may be denied 4 per cent quota

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Friday said he was worried that Muslims might be stripped off the four per cent reservation in jobs and education in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, considering the ‘persecution’ of religious minorities across the country. He was addressing the prize distribution ceremony for students who had participated in various competitions held on the ‘Four per cent Muslim quota’ at Classical Function Hall, in Kamareddy.

“Four per cent reservation for minorities in jobs and education has so far empowered nearly 20 lakh poor Muslims under the BC-E category in both the Telugu states since 2004-05. The previous Congress regime had implemented the Muslim quota in 58 days after coming to power in 2004. Even after losing power in 2014, Congress party has been fighting vigorously to protect the four per cent Muslim quota,” the Congress leader said.