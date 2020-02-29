Telangana High Court pulls up Hyderabad civic body's chief over illegal constructions

R Rajashekar Rao By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday came down heavily on the commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner (GHMC) and other authorities concerned for their failure in preventing illegal constructions and encroachment of vacant government lands, ponds and lakes in the city.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, also found fault with the decision of the State government in issuing GOs every five years, facilitating the encroachers in regularising their illegal constructions. This is not the way to deal firmly with this menace, the bench said and expressed concern over the damage being done to the environment due to illegal constructions.

The bench directed the principal secretary to municipal administration and urban development and GHMC commissioner to appear before it on March 24 for explanation on illegal constructions pointed out by petitioners.

I will be hurt to see city turn into Mumbai, Patna, says CJ

The bench directed both the officers to examine every complaint relating to illegal constructions and to inform the court about the steps taken by them on such constructions. If the court comes to the conclusion that the officers have failed to discharge their duties and prevent the menace of illegal constructions then the court will look at the issue seriously.

During the course of hearing, the bench said, “On earlier occasion, the Court had directed the GHMC commissioner to deal with the menace of illegal constructions, but still the Court is flooded with pleas on the same issue. If that be so, why don’t the State government get rid of the commissioner when he is not implementing the law and failed to deal with this menace.”

The bench passed the order in petitions filed separately by P Darshan and D Shivaji complaining against authorities’ failure to prevent illegal constructions at Badichowdi in Sultan Bazaar area and Gaddiannaram in Saroornagar area in the city. Chief Justice Chauhan while referring to his visit to NALSAR University of Law at Shameerpet, said that the lake will have a slow death due to illegal constructions permitted around the lake. Illegal encroachers are waiting for the lake to die.

The CJ further said that if the present trend of illegal constructions continue, then the day is not too far that the beautiful city of Hyderabad will convert into horrible city like Patna. “I (CJ) will be hurt to see that our beautiful city of Hyderabad turn into a nightmare city like Mumbai and Patna. Our forefathers have created this city not only for us to live but also for future generations to live in a clean environment. Telangana government is the trustee of its lands, ponds and lakes and it is duty-bound to protect its own lands and lakes”, CJ observed. The bench posted the matter to March 24 for further hearing.