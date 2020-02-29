Home States Telangana

TRS picks players for DCCB polls

The TRS party has finalised its strategy for the DCCB/DCMS chairpersons and vice-chairpersons elections to be held on Saturday.

Published: 29th February 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 07:54 AM

KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS party has finalised its strategy for the DCCB/DCMS chairpersons and vice-chairpersons elections to be held on Saturday. Party working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao handed over sealed covers containing the names of the party candidates for the chairpersons and vice-chairpersons’ posts to all the poll observers at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. At a meeting here, KTR appointed poll observers to the combined districts. The ruling TRS candidates will be elected as chairpersons of DCCBs hands down, as the party had won the required numbers in the recent PACS elections. 

KTR directed the election observers to see that the candidates chosen by the party were elected to the DCCBs. He said that the candidates were picked on the basis of political and social equations. He appealed to the directors of PACS to ensure that the TRS candidates were elected unopposed. The part working president further said that those candidates who were not chosen as DCCB chairpersons and vice-chairpersons would be given other posts.

Poll observers
The TRS observers for DCCB/DCMS polls include Civil Supplies Corporation chairman M Srinivas Reddy, TSIIC Corporation chairman G Balamallu, Police Housing Corporation chairman Damodar Gupta, Legislative Council Whip MS Prabhakar among others.

