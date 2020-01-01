Asaduddin Owaisis did nothing for Hyderabad Muslims: BJP leader Prabhakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MLA and BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar alleged that the AIMIM, Congress and TRS were giving communal colour to the CAA and NRC for their personal gains and asked AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi to explain how the CAA was against the Muslims in the country. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said, “Owaisi won the MP seat from Hyderabad with the help of poor Muslims. But he speaks in favour of Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims and the Rohingyas, who are illegally residing in and around Hyderabad.” Prabhakar added, “The Owaisi family has been representing the Hyderabad constituency for the last 40 years, but nothing has been done for the betterment and development of the Muslim community here. Poverty, unemployment and illiteracy among Muslims in the latter’s constituency are very high when compared to the same in other areas.”