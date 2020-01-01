Home States Telangana

Congress asks Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to take action against Hyderabad CP

Speaking to the media after the meeting with the Governor, the TPCC chief said that they had sought permission from the Hyderabad police beforehand to conduct the ‘Save India, Save Constitution’

Published: 01st January 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior Congress leaders with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior Congress leaders with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Congress party delegation, led by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to evoke the special powers she enjoys as per Section 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and take action against Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar for denying permission to the party’s rally on December 28.

“The State police, especially the personnel in Hyderabad, have been acting arbitrarily and using illegal methods to suppress the public, and the Congress party workers, in particular. We are bringing this issue to your notice seeking steps as considered appropriate by you in your capacity as Governor and protector of Constitution in Telangana. It may be appropriate to mention that besides the normal power that any Governor has, the Governor of Telangana has special and overriding powers in terms of all law and order issues as per Section 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, in the city of Hyderabad for a period of 10 years from 2014,” read the party’s memorandum to the Governor. Speaking to the media after the meeting with the Governor, the TPCC chief said that they had sought permission from the Hyderabad police beforehand to conduct the ‘Save India, Save Constitution’ rally from Gandhi Bhavan to Dr Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund on December 28.

“The rally was planned in all state capitals throughout the country to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Hyderabad police denied us permission without stating reasons. As we did not get permission to take out the rally, we staged a peaceful ‘satyagraha’ inside Gandhi Bhavan. But police personnel arrested around 1,000 party activists,” he said. Uttam further sought an inquiry into the acts and the conduct of Hyderabad police chief Anjani Kumar and alleged that he was facing separate allegations of corruption and misconduct as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp