Congress asks Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to take action against Hyderabad CP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Congress party delegation, led by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to evoke the special powers she enjoys as per Section 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and take action against Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar for denying permission to the party’s rally on December 28.

“The State police, especially the personnel in Hyderabad, have been acting arbitrarily and using illegal methods to suppress the public, and the Congress party workers, in particular. We are bringing this issue to your notice seeking steps as considered appropriate by you in your capacity as Governor and protector of Constitution in Telangana. It may be appropriate to mention that besides the normal power that any Governor has, the Governor of Telangana has special and overriding powers in terms of all law and order issues as per Section 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, in the city of Hyderabad for a period of 10 years from 2014,” read the party’s memorandum to the Governor. Speaking to the media after the meeting with the Governor, the TPCC chief said that they had sought permission from the Hyderabad police beforehand to conduct the ‘Save India, Save Constitution’ rally from Gandhi Bhavan to Dr Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund on December 28.

“The rally was planned in all state capitals throughout the country to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Hyderabad police denied us permission without stating reasons. As we did not get permission to take out the rally, we staged a peaceful ‘satyagraha’ inside Gandhi Bhavan. But police personnel arrested around 1,000 party activists,” he said. Uttam further sought an inquiry into the acts and the conduct of Hyderabad police chief Anjani Kumar and alleged that he was facing separate allegations of corruption and misconduct as well.