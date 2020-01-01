‘Each One Teach One’: KCR dreams of 100% literate Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s New Year resolution is to achieve 100 per cent literacy in the State. Conveying the New Year greetings to the people on Monday, the chief minister said that the Telangana stood first in the country in several aspects and it was a moment of pride for everyone in the State. The chief minister hoped that with the several victories in its kitty and taking inspiration from them, the State would march forward in 2020. Calling upon the educated to take a pledge in 2020 to transform Telangana into a totally literate State, he urged every educated person to educate the illiterate under ‘Each One Teach One’ theme. Though the State is leading in several sectors and topped in the country, it is backward in literacy rate.

“Let us all take a pledge to make the state totally literate,” Rao said. “The entire population participated in the Telangana movement. We have achieved the State. We have completed the comprehensive household survey in a single day. On the same lines and with the same spirit, let all of us make effort to make the State 100 per cent literate soon,” he said. The chief minister said that everyone should become a stakeholder in making the State complete literate, he said. “It is a moment of pride for all us that the State stood first in several sectors. The foremost victories of the State is that it overcomes the power crisis. We are now providing uninterrupted 24x7 power supply to all the sectors, without an outage, even if the highest peak demand touched 11,793 MW in 2019. The power sector will witness more developments,” he said.

‘THERE WILL BE NO FAMINES IN STATE’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stated that the State became number one as far as implementation of welfare schemes is concerned. With several welfare schemes, we could provide life security to the poor. The State was also marching ahead in IT and industry sectors, he said. The State will become fertile. Famine will be eradicated permanently from the Telangana’s soil, he said.