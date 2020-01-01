Home States Telangana

EFLU students miffed over extended vacation

The hostel was to open on January 1, after a month of winter vacations. However, according to recent notification, the hostel will now open on January 18 and the varsity will re-open on January 20.

Published: 01st January 2020

EFLU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, are miffed over the university administration’s decision to shut the hostel for renovation by extending the winter holidays on short notice. The hostel was to open on January 1, after a month of winter vacations. However, according to the notification released by the university on December 30, the hostel will now open on January 18 and the varsity will re-open on January 20. Most students have already booked their tickets to reach the city, while others have either already reached the campus or on their way. “Some of the students even hail from northeastern parts and other corners of India,” said a member of the student union. When contacted, EFLU management said, the university is being shut down for construction works. “However, we suspect that the administration fears the presence of students in the campus against the backdrop of agitations against CAA,” said the student.

