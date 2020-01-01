KCR’s anti-CAA row stance to pander to MIM: BJP State president Laxman

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took up the Mid Manair tour only to divert the attention of the public from the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and that the people of the State were irked by his voting against the legislation in the Parliament. In a press release on Tuesday, he alleged that the CM voted against the CAA only to pander to his close aide Asaduddin Owaisi. He alleged that the CM was not even in a position to explain why he was opposing the CAA. “He keeps announcing the completion of Kaleshwaram project to gain the votes in upcoming municipal elections.”
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
IIT-Kanpur launches inquiry into students reciting Faiz poem 'Hum Dekhenge' in solidarity with Jamia
Reliance Communications creditors may seek more time to complete asset sale process
Indian, Chinese armies' border personnel meet in Ladakh on New Year's day
Hope peace along China frontier will eventually lead to resolution of border dispute: Army Chief
85000 tonnes of firewood used across India annually: Forest Survey of India
Resolve grievances expeditiously before PM's review: CBDT to taxman