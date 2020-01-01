KCR’s anti-CAA row stance to pander to MIM: BJP State president Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took up the Mid Manair tour only to divert the attention of the public from the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and that the people of the State were irked by his voting against the legislation in the Parliament. In a press release on Tuesday, he alleged that the CM voted against the CAA only to pander to his close aide Asaduddin Owaisi. He alleged that the CM was not even in a position to explain why he was opposing the CAA. “He keeps announcing the completion of Kaleshwaram project to gain the votes in upcoming municipal elections.”