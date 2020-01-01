MIM MLA Ahmed Pasha stopped restoration of Ashoorkhana, alleges caretaker

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MIM Yakutpura MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri allegedly stopped restoration works to favour an encroacher at Badshahi Ashoorkhana. This was in violation of a High Court (HC) order that directed the State to do the same. Mir Abbas Ali Moosavi, the caretaker of Badshahi Ashoorkhana, said the former Charminar MLA Quadri stopped the restoration on the chabutra and guard room, which is part of the Badshahi Ashoorkhana, located between Madina Circle and HC. In 2009, the chabutra and guard room area was earlier under the control of encroachers who allegedly had the blessings of a political party. The matter was brought up by the then caretaker of the Ashoorkhana in HC, who then directed the State to reclaim the land and restore it and other parts soon. Following that, restoration works were taken up on the main structure, Niyaz khana, mini Ashoor khana, Sarai khana, Makhane Mujawer and on the main entrance.

However, the work on exteriors — guard room and chabutra — were not taken up for 10 years. A few days back, after numerous petitions, the in-charge director of Heritage Telangana sent a letter to GHMC Commissioner saying, “...Chabutra and guard room is lying without proper fencing and there is a possibility of encroachments again. Therefore... I request you to kindly take up the beautification works on the Chabutra and guard room.” A similar letter was sent to the DCP (South Zone) by the GHMC Commissioner requesting the former to arrange police picketing “so as to avoid and any untoward incident”. Based on these orders and precautions, the work was taken up recently. “At around 4 pm, on Monday, Quadri came and stopped the works. Earth was excavated for the beautification, which Quadri again dumped into the ground. When I showed him the High Court orders, he tore up the papers,” Abbas alleged. When Express contacted Quadri, he said, “I do not know anything of the matter” and declined further comments.