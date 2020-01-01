Pink panthers begin prowl in Choppadandi

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: IN a bid to ensure that their party emerge victorious in the newly-created Choppadandi municipality in the upcoming civic polls, the pink party leaders and cadre kick-started campaigning in the town on Tuesday, ahead of other parties. BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and local MLA Sunke Ravishankar took part in the poll campaign along with party activists and toured all 14 wards in the town on bikes. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that TRS government created new Choppadandi local body to ensure its comprehensive development and added that the government succeeded in it.

He expressed hope that the pink party emerge victorious in the first-ever municipal polls in Choppadandi. While addressing the party activists, the minister also said that the pink party will win the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) and all four municipalities in the district. Kamalakar also directed the party activists not to resort to group politics, but to work hand in hand and ensure the victory of the party. Meanwhile, District Collector K Shashanka, while holding a meeting with politicos here on Tuesday, requested the leaders and activists of all political parties to cooperate with the officials to conduct the polls in MCK, Choppadandi, Kothapalli, Huzurabad and Jammikunta municipalities peaceful.