Telangana

Uttam Reddy to step down from TPCC chief post

Speaking at a Congress workers’ meeting in Huzurnagar, Uttam says he plans to strengthen party’s presence in the constituency

Published: 01st January 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has announced that he would be stepping down as the TPCC president soon, confirming the speculation that he had already submitted his resignation to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi around two months ago. Speaking at a party workers’ meeting in Huzurnagar — the constituency that he had represented in the State Assembly — he said that he would dedicate his time and effort to the strengthening of the constituency henceforth. Whether is resignation has been accepted by the Congress party high-command remains unconfirmed. However, according to sources, when Uttam had submitted his resignation, the AICC president reportedly asked him to continue in the post until a replacement was found.

Speaking at the public meeting in Huzurnagar on Tuesday, he said, “I will construct my own house in Huzurnagar and will make myself available to the people of Huzurnagar and Kodad.” After being elected at the Nalgonda MP in May in 2019, he resigned from the Huzurnagar MLA post. His wife Padmavathy contested from the same constituency in the byelection. She, however, lost to the TRS. This development had upset Uttam as the constituency had been his stronghold for quite a long time. During the meeting, the TPCC president further said that the Congress would win the municipal elections in Huzurnagar, Kodad and Neredcharla municipalities. “After the reservations of wards get completed, the candidates will be finalised and fielded in the election,” he said.

