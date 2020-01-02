Home States Telangana

Congress main opponent in Telangana, not BJP:  TRS working president KTR

The TRS working president said that the ‘political opponent’ means that the TRS might agree or disagree with them. He further said that though the TRS considers AIMIM as a friendly party.

TRS leaders wish the party’s working president KT Rama Rao on New Year day at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

TRS leaders wish the party’s working president KT Rama Rao on New Year day at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that there were no ‘political enemies’ for his party, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that if any Bill was introduced in the Parliament that was beneficial to the country, the TRS would support it. “We treat other parties as political opponents. We will never consider them as enemies,” he said. In an informal chat with reporters here on Wednesday, the TRS working president said that the ‘political opponent’ means that the TRS might agree or disagree with them. He further said that though the TRS considers AIMIM as a friendly party, there would be no seat adjustments with it in the ensuing municipal polls. However, he clarified that there was no deviation from their stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“On NPR and on the NRC, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will consult others and take an appropriate decision at the right time,” he said. Asked whether TRS would lose votes of Hindus, if it opposes the CAA, KTR retorted: “I am also a Hindu and I am opposing it. Who is a bigger Hindu than KCR? We are opposing the CAA not on religious lines.”

Congress main opponent

Stating that Congress will remain TRS’ main opponent in the State, irrespective of whether it was under Uttam Kumar Reddy’s leadership or somebody else, he said: “Congress cannot be taken lightly. It has a huge history and it survived many ups and downs. But BJP’s position remained same since my childhood.” Taking strong objection to Uttam Kumar’s comments against Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. KTR said: “It is not good on the part of PCC chief to talk like that against an officer. The area chosen by the Congress for the rally was sensitive. That’s why the police might have denied permission. The police might have given permission for the Congress rally, if it was organised in Saroornagar.”

