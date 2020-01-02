Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajender calls himself odd man out in camp politics

R PRIDHVIRAJ By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE gadfly in Telangana cabinet — Eatela Rajender — has kicked up yet another controversy with his bitter outpourings on political manipulation by those who want to go up the political ladder, while speaking at a meeting of party workers in Jammikunta in Karimnagar district on Wednesday, ahead of municipal elections. Eatela , who is given for his proclivity in letting bottled up emotions out frequently, said: “I do not know camp politics. One gets votes by performance and not by distributing liquor or money. People rate one’s credibility and probity in public life before casting vote,” he said. The minister said that this time, he would remain very firm on what he thinks is right.

“Your heart grieves if someone betrays your trust. I was deeply hurt by those whom I had trusted. They may benefit by betraying their colleagues but such benefit would not last very long. I will issue B-forms to candidates myself. I alone have the right to ask for votes in Jammikunta and Huzuarabad,” Eatela said, taking everyone by surprise as to whom he was aiming at with his sudden philosophical reflections. The Health Minister also shot darts in the dark, saying that though he had spent crores, he had not earned even a rupee. ‘’ I am always on the side of the people. I have not sought money f rom anyone. When YS Rajasekhar Reddy was the chief minister, I had sought funds for Jammikunta and Huzurabad but he did not oblige.

After becoming minister, I had released `40 crore each for the two towns,” he said, explaining how committed he was for people’s welfare. The Health Minister, caused a flutter not very long ago when he had said, speaking at a public meeting in Huzurabad, that pink flag belonged to all and no one had any exclusive right for it, causing embarrassment to the party leadership. For quite some time now, Eatela has been ill at ease in the party though outwardly nothing seemed out of turn. Recently when KCR visited Karimnagar for offering pooja the vast expanse of Mid Manair Dam, he invited Eatela with his family members but yet Eatela felt as an odd-man-out.

Eatela , according to sources in the party, has been like a fish out of water, after Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar has been inducted into the cabinet which significantly reduced his importance in the district. As both of them belong to backward class, there was further dilution of the influence he wielded on BCs. Of late, Eatela has not been visiting Karimnagar often, unless there is an important programme. It remains to be seen whether it was just steam off the safety valve or if it would erupt in outright dissidence, as Eatela is not a leader who can control emotions for long.