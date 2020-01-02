Home States Telangana

Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajender calls himself odd man out in camp politics

Eatela Rajender has kicked up yet another controversy with his bitter outpourings on political manipulation by those who want to go up the political ladder.

Published: 02nd January 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajender. (Photo | EPS)

By R PRIDHVIRAJ
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  THE gadfly in Telangana cabinet — Eatela Rajender — has kicked up yet another controversy with his bitter outpourings on political manipulation by those who want to go up the political ladder, while speaking at a meeting of party workers in Jammikunta in Karimnagar district on Wednesday, ahead of municipal elections. Eatela , who is given for his proclivity in letting bottled up emotions out frequently, said: “I do not know camp politics. One gets votes by performance and not by distributing liquor or money. People rate one’s credibility and probity in public life before casting vote,” he said. The minister said that this time, he would remain very firm on what he thinks is right.

“Your heart grieves if someone betrays your trust. I was deeply hurt by those whom I had trusted. They may benefit by betraying their colleagues but such benefit would not last very long. I will issue B-forms to candidates myself. I alone have the right to ask for votes in Jammikunta and Huzuarabad,” Eatela said, taking everyone by surprise as to whom he was aiming at with his sudden philosophical reflections. The Health Minister also shot darts in the dark, saying that though he had spent crores, he had not earned even a rupee. ‘’ I am always on the side of the people. I have not sought money f rom anyone. When YS Rajasekhar Reddy was the chief minister, I had sought funds for Jammikunta and Huzurabad but he did not oblige.

After becoming minister, I had released `40 crore each for the two towns,” he said, explaining how committed he was for people’s welfare. The Health Minister, caused a flutter not very long ago when he had said, speaking at a public meeting in Huzurabad, that pink flag belonged to all and no one had any exclusive right for it, causing embarrassment to the party leadership. For quite some time now, Eatela has been ill at ease in the party though outwardly nothing seemed out of turn. Recently when KCR visited Karimnagar for offering pooja the vast expanse of Mid Manair Dam, he invited Eatela with his family members but yet Eatela felt as an odd-man-out.

Eatela , according to sources in the party, has been like a fish out of water, after Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar has been inducted into the cabinet which significantly reduced his importance in the district. As both of them belong to backward class, there was further dilution of the influence he wielded on BCs. Of late, Eatela has not been visiting Karimnagar often, unless there is an important programme. It remains to be seen whether it was just steam off the safety valve or if it would erupt in outright dissidence, as Eatela is not a leader who can control emotions for long.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eatela Rajender Telangana Health Minister
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp