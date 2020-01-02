Palle Pragathi to list out illiterate citizens in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed district Collectors to enrol the names of illiterate people aged above 18 years during the Palle Pragathi programme, which will start on January 2. The names of illiterate citizens should be prepared by January 10, the Chief Secretary told the Collectors. Holding a teleconference with district Collectors from BRKR Bhavan on the second phase of Palle Pragathi on Wednesday, said that a special campaign should be conducted to convert all illiterate adults into literate citizens.

This is in keeping with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement to launch ‘Each One, Teach One’ programme in the State. During the second phase of Palle Pragathi, the names of those adults who could not read or write should be enrolled. The list should be prepared by January 10. The Chief Secretary told district Collectors that a prescribed proforma was sent to districts to list out the names of the illiterates. Panchayat Raj principal secretary Vikas Raj and other officials were present.