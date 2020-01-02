Sircilla police thrash youth, video goes viral

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Video clips of policemen thrashing three youths at Sircilla surfaced on Wednesday. Police alleged that the youths had been creating rucks on the roads after drinking liquor and had even broken liquor bottles on the roads and bothered staff at a petrol station. According to Circle Inspector M Venkatnarsaiah, the police had tried to disperse the youth but they kept on arguing with them. One of the youths said that they had not consumed any liquor and that they were beaten up for no reason.