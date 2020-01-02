Home States Telangana

Submit proof on steps taken to tackle swine flu: Telangana High Court

Court directs authorities to ensure that medical officers and diagnostic labs are made aware of the danger of swine flu

Published: 02nd January 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad NOT satisfied with the submissions of the State government in controlling swine flu, the Telangana High Court has directed the Chief Secretary to submit convincing evidence, preferably documentary evidence, regarding steps taken in dealing with the menace. Further, the Court directed the authorities concerned to inform about inclusion of private hospitals in tackling swine flu. A division bench of the Court was passing this order recently in PILs filed by Dr M Karuna and advocate Rapolu Bhaskar. Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, the State Chief Secretary filed counter affidavit stating that 15 lakh pamphlets and two lakh posters were distributed besides using print and electronic media to create awareness about the symptoms, treatment of swine flu among the people.

The director of public health and family welfare also filed counter affidavit stating that permission from the NCDC is yet to be received for setting up of diagnostic centres. Senior counsel and amicus curiae S Niranjan Reddy submitted that unless the district medical officers are sensitised, even the samples collection required for analysis may lag behind. The bench directed authorities to ensure that the medical officers and diagnostic labs are made aware of the danger of swine flu, and posted the matter to Jan 3 for further hearing.

Health dept to realloctate human resources Noting a massive dip in the number of swine flu cases in 2019 as compared to 2018-19, officials from Department of Health have planned to focus on preventive measures as compared to curative measures to tackle communicable diseases, vector-borne diseases and epidemics. Additionally, the Dept also plans to restructure and evenly allocate human resources across the State

839 samples from a total of 4228 had tested positive for swine flu in a matter of three months in 2018-19. In 2019, Gandhi Hospital witnessed only one positive case in the last three months

