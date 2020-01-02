Telangana government to focus on swine flu prevention

OISHANI MOJUMDER By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Noting a massive dip in the number of swine flu cases in 2019 as compared to 2018-2019, officials from the Department of Health have planned to focus on preventive measures as compared to curative measures to tackle communicable diseases, vector-borne diseases and epidemics. Additionally, the Department also plans to restructure and evenly allocate human resources across the State.

Speaking to Express, Dr K Shankar, Superintendent of Institute of Preventive Medicine, said, “We have had the good fortune of not having to face a swine flu epidemic this year. This is because of the preventive measures that were put in place. The numbers are far less as compared to 2018-2019. We get maybe one positive case from the 50 to 100 samples that we test every day, which is also a rare phenomenon. The peak season is from November to January, and we haven’t experienced a full-blown epidemic yet.” In the year 2018-2019, over 893 samples from a total of 4228 had tested positive for swine flu in a matter of three months.

In 2019, Gandhi Hospital, which is the nodal centre for swine flu in the State, has witnessed only one positive case in the last three months. Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director, Department of Public Health said, “For 2020, we are putting more focus on dengue-related issues, in coordination with other departments. An action plan has been prepared to tackle it. We are also trying to improve the quality of services in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) with comprehensive checkups, diagnostic tests, and required drugs.”