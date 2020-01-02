Tollywood producer Natti Kumar’s son Kranthi abuses cop, booked 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Punjagutta police on Wednesday booked Tollywood producer Natti Kumar’s son Kranthi for allegedly abusing police officers in an inebriated state during New Year celebrations near Country Club in Begumpet. After they detained Kranthi at the police station, Natti Kumar and his family members rushed to the police station and started arguing with the police. They also allegedly abused the police officers on duty. Based on the complaint lodged by the patrolling staff, the police have registered a case under section 353 (deterring duties of public servant) of the IPC.