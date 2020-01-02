Home States Telangana

Two prime accused in IMS scam in ACB net

The two accused allegedly colluded with several government officials to clear expensive bills for white-blood-cell kits.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested the two main accused in the Insurance Medical Service (IMS) scam. The two accused — Omni Medi Managing Director Kancharla Srihari Babu and Regional Manager of Hemocue, Tankasala Venkatesh — allegedly colluded with several government officials to clear expensive bills for white-blood-cell kits. According to ACB sources, Srihari Babu had floated a shell company and along with Krupa Sagar, a representative of Omni Medi colluded with Director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Devika Rani and swindled over Rs 23 crore under the garb of procuring white-blood-cell kits.

According to ACB officials, the products — WBC Cuvettes and Glucose Cuvettes — manufactured by Hemocue were supplied to distributors at Rs 11,800 and Rs 1,950 for each unit respectively. The distributors of Hemocue supplied the same items at Rs 19,200 and Rs 2,250 per unit, respectively. Legend Enterprises, however, supplied 6,291 units of WBC Cuvettes in 2017-18 and charged excess amount of Rs 11,07,21,600. Similarly, it supplied 4,500 units of Hemocue Glucose Cuvettes in the same period and charged an excess amount of Rs 1,77,75,000. For the purchase of the products, Devika Rani paid an excess amount of Rs 12,84,96,600. Srihari Babu had played a key role in obtaining purchase orders for Legend Enterprises.

Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday
