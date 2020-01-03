CAA won’t affect Indians: BJP leader Jithender Reddy
Former MP and BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would, in no way, adversely affect Indian citizens.
Published: 03rd January 2020 08:06 AM | Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 08:06 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Former MP and BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would, in no way, adversely affect Indian citizens. He was speaking at a workshop organised by the party on CAA, NRC and NPR in Hanamkonda on Thursday. Jithender Reddy said that the opposition parties’ protest against the CAA, NPR and NRC were a way to spread lies and tarnish the image of BJP-led Central government. “The BJP will organise Jana Jagaran Abhiyan to hit back at the Opposition,” he said.