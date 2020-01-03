Home States Telangana

Chief Secretary participates in second phase of Palle Pragathi at Mahbubnagar

Principal Secretary of Panchayt Raj Department Vikas Raj, who was also part of the inspecting team, said that the people’s participation was needed to keep their village clean.

Published: 03rd January 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at the Palle Pragati programme at Gundla Potlapally village under Rajapur mandal of Mahbubnagar on Thursday

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at the Palle Pragati programme at Gundla Potlapally village under Rajapur mandal of Mahbubnagar on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar participated in the second phase of the Palle Pragathi programme in Gundla Potlapally village under Rajapur Mandal of Mahbubnagar district on Thursday.

He urged the villagers to implement the second phase of the campaign, just the way they had carried-out developmental and maintenance works in their village during the first phase of the initiative. He also urged the villagers to do their part in making Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s ‘Each One, Teach One’ initiative successful to eradicate illiteracy from the village.

The Chief Secretary inspected the dumping yard and addressed the villagers at the gram sabha meeting, where he urged the people to separate wet and dry waste before giving it to sanitation staff for disposal. He also said that medicinal plants needed to be grown around the dumping yard and that the workers stationed there be provided all facilities. He explained the importance of digging a soak-pit near homes to prevent mosquito menace and said that around Rs 339 crore was being released by the State government for all gram panchayats across the State every month.

Expressing displeasure over the State being fourth from the bottom in terms of literacy across the country, he said, “Despite Telangana being at the top in terms of implementing welfare schemes, we are fouth from the bottom in terms of literacy. Sarpanches and panchayat secretaries should go from house to house in villages and prepare a report on those who are unable to read or write.” Principal Secretary of Panchayt Raj Department Vikas Raj, who was also part of the inspecting team, said that the people’s participation was needed to keep their village clean.

Principal Secretary (Labour) Dr Shashank Goel, who was on an inspection of Vemula and Sankalamaddi villages in Moosapet mandal on Thursday, inspected the newly constructed toilets in Government High School premises in Vemula and the dumping yard, crematorium, nursery and plantation taken-up under the Haritha Haram programme.

While the Chief Secretary, along with District Collector Ronald Rose, were going towards Gundla Potlapally, a group of villagers from Rangareddiguda approached their convoy.

The villagers brought to the Chief Secretary’s notice the pollution issue which has been haunting their village for over two decades ever since the sponge iron factory was established adjacent to the village. They stated that they were facing severe health hazards due to the pollutants released by the factory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palle Pragathi second phase
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp