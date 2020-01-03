Chief Secretary participates in second phase of Palle Pragathi at Mahbubnagar

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar participated in the second phase of the Palle Pragathi programme in Gundla Potlapally village under Rajapur Mandal of Mahbubnagar district on Thursday.

He urged the villagers to implement the second phase of the campaign, just the way they had carried-out developmental and maintenance works in their village during the first phase of the initiative. He also urged the villagers to do their part in making Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s ‘Each One, Teach One’ initiative successful to eradicate illiteracy from the village.

The Chief Secretary inspected the dumping yard and addressed the villagers at the gram sabha meeting, where he urged the people to separate wet and dry waste before giving it to sanitation staff for disposal. He also said that medicinal plants needed to be grown around the dumping yard and that the workers stationed there be provided all facilities. He explained the importance of digging a soak-pit near homes to prevent mosquito menace and said that around Rs 339 crore was being released by the State government for all gram panchayats across the State every month.

Expressing displeasure over the State being fourth from the bottom in terms of literacy across the country, he said, “Despite Telangana being at the top in terms of implementing welfare schemes, we are fouth from the bottom in terms of literacy. Sarpanches and panchayat secretaries should go from house to house in villages and prepare a report on those who are unable to read or write.” Principal Secretary of Panchayt Raj Department Vikas Raj, who was also part of the inspecting team, said that the people’s participation was needed to keep their village clean.

Principal Secretary (Labour) Dr Shashank Goel, who was on an inspection of Vemula and Sankalamaddi villages in Moosapet mandal on Thursday, inspected the newly constructed toilets in Government High School premises in Vemula and the dumping yard, crematorium, nursery and plantation taken-up under the Haritha Haram programme.

While the Chief Secretary, along with District Collector Ronald Rose, were going towards Gundla Potlapally, a group of villagers from Rangareddiguda approached their convoy.

The villagers brought to the Chief Secretary’s notice the pollution issue which has been haunting their village for over two decades ever since the sponge iron factory was established adjacent to the village. They stated that they were facing severe health hazards due to the pollutants released by the factory.