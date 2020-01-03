Focus on morals as Telangana government plans to revise school curriculum

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Better late than never. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced that school curriculum would be revised by including chapters in textbooks on moral values from the next academic year to combat rising criminal tendencies.

Chandrasekhar Rao said that the change in the curriculum would be finalised after consulting former DGPs and religious personalities like Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

The chief minister announced this after releasing the autobiography of former DGP HJ Dora — ‘Journey through turbulent time’ — at Pragathi Bhavan.

“Criminal tendencies are on the rise in the present-day society. In some incidents, humans are behaving like animals. There is an urgent need to stop the spread of criminality. Moral values should be inculcated from school days. Our government is committed to this and will work with dedication,” the chief minister said.

“We feel that from the next academic year, value-based education should be taught in the educational institutions in the State. We have to prepare lessons in this regard. We will appoint a committee with former DGPs. We will seek advice and suggestions from spiritual personalities Jeeyar Swamy and others. We will start teaching proper lessons, which will pave way for a better society,” he added.

“There is nothing wrong in taking stringent action for protecting goods in society. If the society at large is getting benefitted, certain stringent actions are necessary,” he said.

The chief minister said that under the leadership of DGP M Mahender Reddy, police have been making a lot of efforts to eradicate social ills.

“The Telangana police are not confining themselves to the maintenance of law and order. They are also discharging their social responsibilities,” Rao said and called upon the police to participate in the proposed ‘Each One, Teach One’ programme.

Especially mentioning the services of IPS officer and TSWREIS secretary RS Praveen Kumar, he said: “Praveen Kumar is working hard to educate Dalits in the State. We are giving our total support to Praveen Kumar’s efforts to take Dalits to a higher level. The inferiority among Dalits is removed by Praveen Kumar and the Dalits are happy that they are studying in the best schools. Encouragement should be given to such people.”

The chief minister said that HJ Dora narrated the difficult times he had faced during his service as DGP and wrote an interesting account, which would be an inspiration to other police officers. Rao felicitated Dora and the publishers.

DGP M Mahender Reddy, former Governor of Tamil Nadu PS Rammohan Rao, former Union Home Ministry Secretary Padmanabhayya, former AP DGP Roddam Prabhakar Rao and former CBI Director K Vijaya Rama Rao were also present on the occasion.