Ghuman gang wanted to buy land, build house

HYDERABAD: A desire to buy land and build a permanent home for themselves spurred the nomadic Ghuman gang to commit several robberies. The seven-member gang that was arrested by the Rachakonda police, started earning a living by selling toys in villages and towns.

They would set up tents in an open place and live there till owners drove them out after a few days. The 15 families then hit upon a plan of robbing houses to get themselves a permanent residence. None of the gang members consumed alcohol, thinking that it would increase their expenses, but smoked beedis. Chowhan Thara Singh was the mastermind. He would decide where and when to strike, how the booty would be disposed off and riches shared.

Though the gang members are Muslim, they are staunch devotees of Goddess Kali. Since they migrated from West Bengal long ago, they began worshipping Goddess Kanakadurga of Vijayawada.

In January 2019, they first travelled to the city from Akola in Maharashtra and stayed at Nampally for three days, during which time they broke into a locked house at Chaitanyapuri, but no property loss was reported. While conducting another recce, they heard that Vijayawada is close to Hyderabad and left for darshan of Goddess Kanakadurga.

They took a bus to Vijayawada. While passing through the city’s outskirts, they noticed that some residential colonies were easy targets for looting.

Interestingly, the gang committed eight offences during the last week of the month. When they came to Hyderabad for another burglary on December 30, they were trapped by the police.