Telangana government to now hold Basic Literacy Assessment test

HYDERABAD: With an aim to increase the literacy rate in Telangana to 100 per cent, the State government is set to conduct the Basic Literacy Assessment (BLA), clearing which would declare a person as possessing basic functional literacy.

A person who can read and write a simple message in any language with understanding is considered literate in the National Sample Survey (NSS) of the government. Till 2018, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) held the BLA test twice a year under the Saakshar Bharat programme of the Central government. However, the BLA test has not been conducted since the Saakshar Bharat programme came to an end in March 2018.

According to officials from the Adult Education Department, with no agency to conduct the BLA test now, the State government is planning to conduct the examination again to ensure that non-literate people in the State aged above 18 years can be provided with basic literacy. As part of the Palle Pragati programme, the State government has also started collecting data of non-literate persons above the age of 18 across all districts.

The study material for the same is already available in Telugu and Urdu languages, which was being used under the Saakshar Bharat programme. The course period of the study is around 200 hours.

In the period between 2010-2018 when the Saakshar Bharat programme was functional, 68.7 lakh persons appeared for the BLA test, of which over 47.2 lakh persons qualified the exam.