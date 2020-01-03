Home States Telangana

Telangana newborn dies due to ‘negligence’ of doctor

On Thursday, the doctor stated that the condition of the child was critical and suggested that he be shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGM) in the city.

Family members of the infant stage a protest outside the hospital

Family members of the infant stage a protest outside the hospital.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Tension prevailed at Chiranjeeva Children’s Hospital in Hanamkonda on Thursday after a six-month-old boy died after three days of treatment at the private hospital due to alleged medical negligence.

Angered by the death of the boy, the family members staged a protest at the hospital premises. However, a team of police personnel was deployed to bring in the situation under control. The child’s parents hail from Thatikayala village under Dharmasagar Mandal in Warangal district. The father, Sambaraju, said that he and his wife admitted the infant in the hospital on December 31 as he was suffering from breathing problems.

On Thursday, the doctor stated that the condition of the child was critical and suggested that he be shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGM) in the city. “We immediately rushed him to MGM but he died while being transported,” said the wailing father. According to the Subedari police, the child’s parents and relatives have not come forward to file a case against the hospital.

