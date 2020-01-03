Telangana to train 30K students in AI in 3 years

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has declared 2020 as the year of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and adhering to the theme of the year, IT Minister KT Rama Rao launched multiple AI public and private partnership programmes for the State government hoping to deliver public transformation contributing an additional one per cent to Telangana’s GDP.

The partnerships include eight MoUs with companies such as Intel, Wadhwani AI and startups such as Awards, to work with AI on policy and functionality level in various departments — public healthcare, education, surveillance, security and consumer assistance.

The government also plans to train close to 30,000 students in AI-based skills to develop a talent pool. The government in collaboration with Intel, IIT-H and Public Health Foundation of India will be starting a research centre to work on AI-based innovation for healthcare and mobility. Additionally, MoUs have been signed with IIT KGP for an R&D park, with NVIDIA, Adobe, IIT- H, Wadhwani AI, Hexagon and Innovation Norway.

The partnership with IIT-H will result in building/identifying quality data sets, along with third parties. They will also work on education and training to prepare/deliver content and curriculum on AI courses to be delivered to college students along with industry participants.

Speaking at the event, the minister said, “AI can address complex problems beyond the capability of traditional methods. It holds significance for the government. A NASSCOM report says that the AI industry in India will be US $16 billion by 2025, from the current US $2 billion and is expected to generate 8,00,000 jobs in India by 2021. In line with our vision and our approach, AI will be our focus for the coming year and beyond.”

Rama Rao also explained the State’s AI strategy framework that was deliberated on at a roundtable with stakeholders and said, “Six key pillars of the State’s strategy framework were identified. First is the creation of datasets and developing a data exchange platform. As we all know, machine-readable data is the core of any AI/Machine Learning (ML) algorithm. Without data, ML algorithms will be stuck in an AI winter and would be confined to academics without real-world applications.”

He explained, “Following this is the requirement of infrastructure, as Deep Learning (DL) algorithms require high computing power to train new AI algorithms and models. Access to such infrastructure is a big entry barrier for MSMEs and start-ups trying to build capability in these advanced AI areas. The next pillar, which is developing talent, aims to train 30,000 students in AI, ML, Data Science and DL in the next three years. One of the most important pillars of the framework is governance, ethics and privacy,” he explained.

Sharing the government’s goal for 2020, Rama Rao concluded by saying, “Our primary goal is to attract and enable 200 AI innovators/start-ups leading to a valuation of $3 to $4 billion to build their base in Hyderabad, educate and attract top AI talent from across the globe to work on critical areas as determined by the industry and government, and enable government and key industry verticals to leverage AI and deliver public transformation contributing an additional one per cent to Telangana’s GDP.”

TITA partners with ‘Year of AI’ 2020

Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) will conduct a series of events that aim to foster skills in the AI arena in partnership with TS government. TITA will undertake an event every month and as a part of this, it will also offer a three-month Digithon certified AI/ML programme and launch Robothon 1.0 in February and Robothon 2.0 in October