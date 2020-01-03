TRS all set to finalise civic poll strategy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The extended committee meeting of the ruling TRS party to discuss and finalise its strategy for the ensuing municipal polls will be held at the Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will guide the party leaders on the polls. Party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, chairpersons of various corporations, State committee members and other leaders will attend the meeting.

The meeting will start at 11.30 and is expected to go on till 4 pm. The leaders are confident of winning more than 90 per cent of the 140 urban local bodies (ULB) in the State. TRS working president KT Rama Rao has already convened two meetings with party leaders on the polls.

The new ‘citizen-friendly’ Municipal Act will be widely propagated by the ruling party in the forthcoming elections, it is learnt.

The Ministers, MLAs and party Assembly-segment in charges will campaign for the party candidates in the elections. Sources said that the Chief Minister may not participate in municipal poll campaigns.

The TRS won all the 32 Zilla Parishads in the recent polls and proved that it has a strong rural-base. It wants to prove its supremacy in urban areas too.

The party leaders are of the view that the recent national issues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and others will not influence the voters in the municipal elections. Only local issues and candidates will move the polls, a party leader said. Once the elections are over, the government would conduct training classes for elected representatives and the officials of the civic bodies on the effective implementation of the new Municipal Act.