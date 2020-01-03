Home States Telangana

TSRTC to constitute Employee Welfare Board with 202 members

The TSRTC has now released the guidelines that will formulate this welfare board.

Published: 03rd January 2020 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC bus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ushering in a major reform, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) management has now decided to constitute a 202-member ‘Employee Welfare Board’ with representation from various levels.

The decision was taken after CM K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials concerned, post the 52-day-long strike of the RTC employees, to constitute an alternate system to address various issues faced by the workers. He had made this statement claiming that the unions were misleading the workers.

The TSRTC has now released the guidelines that will formulate this welfare board. According to officials, the said board will function primarily at depot level, with the provision of a complaint/suggestion box and e-box to record day-to-day grievances. The grievances received through these boxes will have to be read and worked on by depot managers on a daily basis to ensure that there is an alternative for the employees to voice their issues.

Can contact higher-ups
As per the guidelines, if the concerns of the workers go beyond depot-level, they can be forwarded and taken up further ahead to other officials at the regional, zonal and corporate office level

