Unlike RaGa, KTR is an able leader:  Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drawing a parallel between the Kalvakuntla family and the Nehrus, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Thursday surmised that the TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao would succeed his father K Chandrasekhar Rao as the Chief Minister.

When asked about the chances of KTR becoming the next chief minister, at Wardhannapet on Thursday, Dayakar Rao said that the TRS working president had all the qualities of an able leader. He, however, said that KCR would continue as the Chief Minister for 10 more years. He added that Indira Gandhi had stepped into the shoes of her father Jawaharlal Nehru, while her son Rajiv became her successor. “Now, Rajiv Gandhi’s son Rahul Gandhi is the leader. They claim that they were responsible for the independence of the country. KCR too achieved Telangana,” Dayakar Rao said.

Dayakar Rao, however, said that unlike Rahul Gandhi and Lokesh (son of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu), KTR was a capable leader.

The Panchayat Raj Minister recalled that the TRS party had won Assembly, Lok Sabha, Zilla Parishad, Sarpanch elections under the able leadership of KTR.