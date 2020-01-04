Farmer arrested for father’s murder in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested a 33-year-old farmer on Friday for allegedly killing his father with the help of three others in Chevella village.

The accused, B Vikram Reddy, allegedly killed B Buchi Reddy, as the latter did not allow him to take over an ancestral land that was gifted to other persons.

According to the police, Buchi Reddy’s body was found on the outskirts of Ekinepalli village near Chevella. Police picked up Vikram for questioning.

During investigation, he admitted to having killed his father with the help of his father-in-law Damodar Reddy and co-brother Narayana Reddy and dumped the body on the village outskirts.

Police found that while the dispute over the gifted land was going on, the other party approached the court. Meanwhile, Buchi Reddy approached the other party and settled a compromise and took some money from them. However, Vikram was against this idea and wanted the land back for the family.

On December 26, when Buchi Reddy went to Vikarabad, Damodar Reddy offered him alcohol. Vikram and Narayana strangulated him and them forced him to consume pesticide.